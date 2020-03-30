Maricopa County remains under the official declaration of a local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maricopa County Joint Information Center (JIC) has compiled a number of resources for County residents to manage the physical, economic, social and emotional impacts of this declaration. Residents are encouraged to visit www.maricopa.gov/COVID-19 for the most up-to-date information.
Operations Impact
The declaration of emergency has impacted operations at County facilities. Customers are encouraged to conduct business online whenever possible. This link has a list of county services and department operations that are being impacted by COVID-19, and what’s being done to provide the most optimal customer service given the circumstances: https://www.maricopa.gov/5378/County-Services-Impacted-by-COVID-19
Community Assistance
Resources are also available for those struggling in the community. Maricopa County can connect residents to rental assistance, food assistance, mental and physical health resources, and employment opportunities for job seekers. Much of this is being coordinated through the Maricopa County Human Services Department: https://www.maricopa.gov/5511/HSDs-Response-to-COVID-19
Recreational Options
Staying healthy and protecting your community means it's a good idea to stay home when possible. If you do need a nature break, you can check out some of the less traveled Maricopa County Parks trails (maricopacountyparks.net). With 596 miles of trails, there is plenty of room to roam. Visitors are a cautioned to be mindful of social distancing practices (maintain 6-8 feet distance where possible) while on the trail and in busy parking lots. You may explore other outdoor options by using the Healthy Maricopa app which is available for download on both Android and Apple devices (https://maricopacounty.github.io/healthy-app/).
Public Inquiries
Members of the public can get the latest information on the county response to COVID-19 by visiting maricopa.gov/COVID19. You may also want to follow Maricopa County and Maricopa County Public Health on social media. There are updates available in both English and Spanish.
Twitter: @maricopacounty @maricopahealth
Facebook: @maricopacountyaz @MCDPH
For community partners looking to share approved messaging to help stop the spread, we have a COVID19 Communications Toolkit. There are multi-language flyers, FAQs related to the virus, and downloadable graphics designed to share on social media.
Media Inquiries
All media requests related to COVID-19 should be directed to the Joint Information Center using the following email address: caomedia@maricopa.gov. These requests will be sent to the assigned JIC public information officer for follow-up and response. JIC coverage is also in place for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.