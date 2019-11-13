The first-ever Tour de Ranch off-road mountain bike race is set to take place at Flying E Ranch on Saturday.
The unique trails and unparalleled views on the ranch will host the three-part race, which is encouraging everyone from expert riders to families to take part.
Town of Wickenburg Trails commission offers a course that is comprised of a 9-mile stretch through rugged terrain, sand, and hills. Expert riders will begin with a LeMond start at 8 a.m., with intermediate riders taking off at 8:30 a.m. The family ride is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
A multitude of family-friendly activities, such as dummy roping, archery shoots, and barn tours will go on at the ranch during the ride.
Flying E Ranch will also be providing a barbecue. For admission and registration information, visit www.wickenburgaz.org/registration. Those who have not registered are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.