The annual Advent by Candlelight, its 18th anniversary, featuring the Advent wreath is Thursday, Dec. 5. The venue is Mount Hope Assembly Of God Church, 550 W. Penn Lane, Wickenburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Invited area choirs and musicians will be there to cheerfully explain the Advent wreath candles. Hosts can plan a Christmas table and invite guests from church, relatives, neighborhood friends, or social club as an expression of unity and fellowship. Bring a dessert for guests. Dessert by Candlelight follows the program. Circle this date to attend this spiritual event. There is no charge for admission. There will be a freewill offering for the poor. The planning team is Joani Mangold, event planner, Pastor Duane Middleton, Debbie Syzponik – Rinker and Lola Marquez.
Call (928) 684-7767 or (928) 684-1111 for information and table reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.