Las Damas, the well-known ladies riding group based in Wickenburg, canceled its 72nd annual five-day outing in light of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. Despite the disappointment members felt having to forgo the yearly ride, they rallied together and directed charity into the community.
Las Damas Corresponding Secretary Elaine Schweitzer explained that the ladies who had registered and paid for the ride were given the choice of a full refund, or to direct part or their entire ride fee toward the Las Damas scholarship fund or to the Pink Ribbon Angels (a nonprofit group that raises funds for local breast cancer prevention).
“We thought it was incredible,” Schweitzer said. When the dollars were tallied up, $2,500 went to Pink Ribbon Angels, and about $1,600 went to scholarships. The board also elected to tap its savings and partially compensate its caterer and horse provider because of their loss of business due to the cancellation of the ride.
The format of the Las Damas ride is for its approximately 140 members and horses to camp on a ranch for five days in late April or early May and take part in a series of trail rides and a gymkhana. This year the ride would have been held at the Orme Ranch near Mayer from May 4-8. Schweitzer said the 2021ride will not be at the Orme Ranch, because a location had already been selected prior to the cancelation. That location has not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.