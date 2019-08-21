Barn Buddies 4-H is hosting a recruitment drive to gain new members Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. at Nadaburg Elementary School. Youth ages 5 - 19 are eligible to join.
Attendees will learn about the club, 4-H projects and the things the club does to help youth grow and gain real world skills.
For questions or more information contact Rusty Lisk by phone (623)297-2886 or by email 4hbarnbuddies@gmail.com.
