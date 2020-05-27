By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor
When it comes to Wickenburg’s water, knowledge is power.
Water has always been the divining force where communities sprout up in the deserts of the West. Whether or not there is enough water to sustain these communities is a question that must be answered, and the Town of Wickenburg wants to know how much and where it has water once and for all.
As part of the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget, the Town could agree to fund a Capital Improvement Project worth up to $350,000 to determine how much water it has in the Upper Hassayampa Basin Aquifer. It would hire Ed Squires of Hydro Logic Inc., an Arizona hydrogeologic consulting firm, to lead the project. Squires was the hydrogeologist for the aquifer characterization work and municipal wells for Wickenburg Ranch, which are now owned and operated by the Town.
Squires’ work demonstrated to Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) that a 100-year supply of water was present for the full future build-out of Wickenburg Ranch. Squires, who has designed and overseen the drilling, construction, and development of hundreds of water wells, has been in the business for about 30 years and has worked for some of the largest water utilities in the world. He’s also an adjunct professor in the Geosciences Department at Boise State University in Idaho. He has done extensive work in the Scottsdale, Tusayan, and Wickenburg areas of Arizona, including sub-surface mapping of aquifers and surficial geologic mapping in the Wickenburg area.
“The bulk of the money is for drilling the well,” said Vince Lorefice, Wickenburg town manager. “He’ll recommend the process, and we’ll have to go through our process of securing a drilling company.”
Matt Egan, Town of Wickenburg water and wastewater operations manager, has the foresight that the Town needs a better understanding of its aquifer system and what constitutes its source. Egan has worked closely with Squires over the past 5 years with regard to the Town’s newly acquired municipal wells at Wickenburg Ranch and the two have taken multiple field trips to the Towns well field. After hydrogeologic evaluation of seven potential well sites, the exploration and monitoring well is proposed to be drilled on Town property that houses the Adams Water Tower. This will be an 10-inch diameter borehole that goes down 1,000 feet below land surface The well will allow for HLI geologists to obtain representative samples (drill-cuttings) of the sedimentary section and for borehole geophysical tools to measure conductivity of formation, radioactivity, temperature, a suite of 10 logs with 10 different sensors that show where sands are located and whether they are permeable, loose, thick; an enormous amount of information about the layers of sediment which comprise the Town’s underlying aquifer system. Egan envisions the monitor well will consist of a “nest” of small diameter (2-inch) tube wells that allow the Town to sample groundwater quality at multiple depths beneath the site and to know the aquifer pressures at each of those depths. Hydro Logic has more than 60 “multi-depth piezometer wells” to its credit.
“This is a very progressive step for the Town of Wickenburg,” Squires said. “It takes vision and action in the face of uncertainty to undertake this process. It’s foreign to most people; drilling a well for sampling, testing, and monitoring only but not using it as a water supply well.”
Squires is convinced that investing now in an exploratory-test well will save the Town money in the future, allow the Town to know in real time what is happening to its source of water, determine for certain if there’s a connection between the Town of Wickenburg water source and that of Wickenburg Ranch (both water utilities are governed by the Town), and prove there is enough water for Wickenburg to keep growing. Lorefice and Egan facilitated a presentation by Hydro Logic to Town Council where Squires showed data from his company’s long-term monitoring at Wickenburg Ranch.
Squires further believes the Town will save money by knowing in advance what its options are prior to designing and completing a municipal water well at the same site in the future. The Town won’t have to explore to find a supply well with the Adams Street property already owned, and the Town, at some point most likely sooner rather than later, is going to need new wells. When that time comes, and if this project is completed, the next well will have already been designed and exact costs can be known and budgeted for because of the data that will be collected by this project.
“You not only obtain better sub-surface data from a small-bore test well but we can derive more aquifer parameters from the test well that are not possible from a pumping well. With a test well, we can determine the actual shape of the pumping well’s cone of depression and how it affects deeper and shallower sub-aquifers and surface water sources,” Squires said. “You’re actually measuring the aquifer away from the effects of the pumped well.”
A monitoring well, such as the one envisioned by this project, will ensure that the Town will never be “surprised” by water level declines in the future. Even if declining aquifer pressures are present, these changes are gradual and continuous monitoring allows the Town to project the magnitude of decline well into the future and to know how much decline is acceptable.
Monitoring also gives Wickenburg the ability to assess fears of existing well owners as to whether new well interference would cause injury to existing wells by drawing down water levels. Without monitoring, there is no way to prove well-to-well interference and give the Town, and its residents, the protection it needs.
Squires believes the water source for Wickenburg Ranch and the Town’s source are hydraulically interconnected even though the current understanding is that they are separate and “divided by a geological wall.” Hydro Logic already completely disproved the conceptual model for the Congress Basin (Wickenburg Ranch) and re-characterized the basin as a stratified sedimentary section rather than a “gravel-filled bathtub” as previously portrayed. The testing well should provide those answers as well.
“We’ll find out how direct the connection is between the Wickenburg Ranch and Wickenburg aquifers,” he said. “The aquifer at Wickenburg Ranch is a highly stratified complex system of layers of sediments and crystalline rock.”
The Town of Wickenburg originally wanted to embrace ADWR’s Assured and Adequate Water Supply (AAWS) in the Town’s aquifer to demonstrate a 100-year sustainable supply. The Town, however, realized it did not have the data or understanding of its aquifer system to model the next 100-years of growth.
“The Town is better off, first, studying and understanding the aquifer system,” Squires said. “Understanding what the aquifer actually is will determine if we can grow, if we need to stem growth, how to manage it, and in the least let us measure it. I’m excited for the Town, and I am impressed that the current leadership realizes there is very little known about its ground water source and wants to do something about that.
“If it goes forward with the project, the Town will learn more about its water supply with this one well than in all its history to date. Unfortunately, that is not an unusual circumstance,” Squires said.
Council is expected to decide whether or not this project remains in the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget June 1.
