The Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce Education Committee’s Scholarship Committee “would like … to take you on a strange journey.”
The committee is hosting a scholarship fundraiser at Saguaro Theater, 176 E. Wickenburg Way, with a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Monday, Oct. 28. Proceeds from this night at the movies will be awarded as scholarships to students in the Wickenburg High School class of 2020.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Chamber of Commerce, 216 N. Frontier St. Tickets are $5 for general admission and $20 for VIP seating.
VIP seats are guaranteed seats in the first six rows of the theatre and include a prop bag, which will also be sold at the door for $5. Prop bags include newspapers, squirt guns, playing cards, toilet paper and more for audience participation.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, but the price increases $5, so it will be $10 for general admission and $25 for VIP. A Rocky-themed costume-contest for cash prizes and a 50/50 drawing will also take place.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with the Rocky-themed costume contest starting at 6:45 p.m.; show time is set for 7 p.m.
Be aware that “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is a rated R movie and contains sexual content, violence, and drug use.
