The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for two weeks of lane restrictions and significant delays on US 60 from the town of Wenden through the town of Aguila beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Drivers could experience delays up to 30 minutes while US 60 is reduced to one lane only.
Crews are scheduled to install final striping and raised pavement markers on the roadway from Wenden Hillside Drive (milepost 62) to Black Eagle Road (milepost 85) during daytime hours.
This work is part of a pavement and bridge improvement project on US 60 between Wenden and Aguila.
Drivers should plan for the following restrictions scheduled to be in place:
- US 60 will be reduced to one lane only, with east-and westbound traffic alternating through the open lane, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for two weeks.
- Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone.
Drivers should obey posted speed limits, traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.
