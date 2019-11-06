The Wickenburg Gem and Mineral Society will be meeting Friday Nov. 8, in the Recreation Room at Coffinger Park.
A potluck dinner will start at 6 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 7. The main topic of discussion at the meeting will be the upcoming 19th annual Gem and Mineral Show. This year the show will be Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Hassayampa Elementary School. The show will feature more than 40 vendors, with rocks, gems, jewelry and beads. There will also be a Best Rock contest, which people attending the show will vote for their favorite rock. The kids tables will have many rock-related activities for children of all ages.
The program at this month’s meeting will be a video about the volcano and lava flow in the Grants, New Mexico area. The public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.