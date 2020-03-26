Comments on Council budget meeting sought via email

Town Council is holding a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 30 for a discussion and to direct Town staff regarding the proposed draft budget and Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Members of the public who would like to weigh-in on the budget are asked to submit comments of 250 words or less via email to abrown@wickenburgaz.org by noon Monday, March 30 to have them read into the record.
Town Finance Director Stephanie Wojcik has requested $41.9 million for the budget. Staff is expected to review the proposed draft budget and CIP along with other budgetary components, and expand on key elements. Council could direct staff to make increases, decreases, or other changes to the drafts. A tentative budget will be presented to Council on May 4, when only decreases can be made.
For more information on the budget, visit www.wickenburgaz.org/101/agenda-minutes.
Mayor Rui Pereira has found that it is in the best interests of the Town and the community to conduct this meeting through technological access to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. A public audience will not be allowed to attend in person.
The meeting can be attended by watching Wickenburg Sun Facebook Live, Channel 11, https://zoom.us/j/5331933281, or by calling into a conference call at (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 533-193-3281 (alternate phone no. (301) 715-8592).
Information provided by Town of Wickenburg
