The Benevilla Family Resource Center and First Things First Family Resource Network are sponsoring a pop-up community baby shower for expecting mothers and mothers with a baby up to six months old.
Drive through and pick up a free infant-brain-box (for the first 35 months), a bag of diapers for baby, and parent and baby information.
The pop-up shower will be held in the Wickenburg Library front parking lot from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 28.
For questions or information call (623)207-6017.
