Facing grief this holiday season? A gathering for grieving people to talk about what to expect during this season and to learn how to deal with the many emotions brought on by the holidays is being planned for Sunday, Nov. 9.
As part of the GriefShare program a special two-hour program for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one is to be held. This special session will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 180 N. Adams St., Wickenburg, in the Fellowship Hall from 10 a.m. - noon. For questions call (623) 910-1329 or (724) 968-7277.
