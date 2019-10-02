American Legion Kellis-Draper Post 12 has several events planned for the fall.
On Oct. 5 Legion Riders will host Hogs for Dogs to raise funds for K9 Konnection, a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter. The public is invited to join in the ride which travels from Wickenburg to Nichols West and Arrowhead Bar in Congress and up to Gilligan’s Pizza in Yarnell before circling back to the Post for lunch. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the post, 176 N Frontier St. Entry fees are $25 per rider and $10 for passengers.
Fish fries will be held every Friday from 5 - 7 p.m. and bingo every Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m.
The post will also continue to place flags at various locations in town to celebrate ten national holidays. If a business would like a flag, contact the post at (928)684-7762 for details.
Legion membership is open to all veterans who have served since WWII with a DD214 to show proof of service.
