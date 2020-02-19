The Episcopal Church Women at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church (the ECW) is hosting an all-you-can-eat Pancake Supper with sausage, juice and coffee to celebrate Shrove Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in the parish hall.
The suggested donation is $5 per person and everyone is welcomed. In the Church, Shrove Tuesday was originally a day for self-examination and introspection preparing to give confession prior to Lent. Additionally, people would end the day using up foods that weren’t allowed to be eaten during Lent such as eggs, sugar and fat, and the ingredients for pancakes,” said Rev. Sandra Chilese, St. Alban’s priest-in-charge.
“Over time, the day took on a Carnival atmosphere culminating in what we see now,” she said.
St. Albans’ Episcopal Church is at 357 W. Yavapai St. For more information, call (928) 684-2133 email stalbans@qwestoffice.net.
