The Wickenburg Sun is helping fill the pantry this holiday season, and offering a subscription discount for those who participate. Bring a non-perishable food donation to The Wickenburg Sun between now and Nov. 27 and get $20 off a new, local subscription to The Sun –– a $46-value for only $26. Food donations will be given to local charities that provide for needy families during the holiday season and throughout the year. Local subscription area includes all of Maricopa County as well as Wickenburg Ranch, Congress and Yarnell. Already have a subscription? What about a gift subscription to tuck inside a greeting card? Drop off donations between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Fridays.
