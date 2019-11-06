Saturday, Nov. 16, enjoy a special evening at the Hassayampa River Preserve with luminary lined trails, hot cider, and snacks. Take in the beauty of nature under a starry night sky and the crisp autumn weather. The preserve will have a few discovery stations along the trails where guests can learn about cooking with desert foods, wildlife and more. The walk will run from 5:30 - 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring flashlights, but the Visitor Center will have a limited number to borrow. No registration is required for the main event. From now until Nov. 16, visitors may decorate a luminary bag that will be used for the Luminary Walk for a suggested donation of $1 to Friends of Hassayampa.
Those who have children ages 7 - 12 might be interested in the Nature Rangers youth program from 4 - 5:30 p.m. when Ranger Eric and volunteers will take kids on a hike to discuss the many aspects of nature to be thankful for, followed by decorating luminary bags with artwork and words reflecting these ideas. Registration is required for Nature Rangers and an adult must be present with the child.
For any questions or for more information, call the Visitor Center at (928) 684-2772.
