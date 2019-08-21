The Wickenburg Elk’s Lodge is hosting a down home BBQ Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at the lodge, 122 N. Frontier St. The dinner is benefiting the Steele Children’s research Center.
The Steele Center does research to find cures for childhood diseases. Kelly Blunt and Nathan Ellis will be smoking prime ribs, ribs, pork and chicken. $15 for BBQ and all the fixin’s. There will be live music, a silent auction and live auction to take place during the BBQ, sports memorabilia some signed sports memorabilia and stuff. The raffle will take place at the Elk’s third Annual baby shower birthday party for the Steele Research center on Aug. 25, shower starts at 3 p.m.
For those who are interested in donating items for the baby shower/birthday party contact the lodge at (928)684-7714. All proceeds will go to the Steele Children’s Research Center.
