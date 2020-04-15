By Shawn Byrne
Town staff presented a $41.9 million dollar budget to Council on March 30, but the numbers will likely be different when staff presents its tentative budget May 4. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic havoc in Wickenburg, the state and across the country.
“The biggest message is that there are so many unknowns, how long will this last, what affect will this have to our revenues?” Town Manager Vince Lorefice said. “Historically, we have never experienced anything like this.”
In order to balance a $41.9 million budget, there must be that much coming into the coffers, and because of COVID-19 the Town’s revenue nearly is impossible to define. The Town has about 40 different lines of revenue, and most will be slightly affected. However, the major streams of revenue are now in flux.
The one with the largest possible ramifications is the Local Sales Tax projection. Town staff has an estimate of $4.8 million for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1, but COVID-19’s influence on those numbers could be vast.
“We have to look at those revenue sources and figure out how conservative we need to be,” Lorefice said. “We have to look at sales tax as one of our biggest revenue lines that will be affected with so many stores not able to be open.”
Two other sources of revenue for the Town come from the capitol in Phoenix. How much is received from the state’s income tax and sales tax comes from the Arizona Legislature, but it is in recess until at least the end of April due to the pandemic.
Staff initially estimated to get about $780,000 from state sales tax. Legislature officials don’t even know how close to that number will be forthcoming, as they are unsure how the state’s finances have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have to rely on information that the state and the League of Arizona Cities and Towns are going to provide us for projections,” the town manager said.
Staff has budgeted almost $1 million in capital improvements this budget year. Lorefice said the numbers will be changing drastically, but some projects already have the money to be completed. Other projects may have to be put aside or carried over to another fiscal year.
“Budget expenses will need to be offset by having less revenue, and it’s my job to provide those adjustments,” he said. “I have to submit to Town Council a balanced budget and our team has figured out just how to do that. ”
After Council approves the fiscal year “Tentative Budget,” only reductions to the budget are allowed. Expenses can be reallocated, but cannot go over the approved budget number. The final budget is expected to be approved in June.
