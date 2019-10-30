Calling all singers, bands, family bands and musicians in general. The Town of Wickenburg is seeking individuals and groups to perform during their First Friday Holiday Music Walk Friday, Dec. 6. The Holiday Music Walk is a new Town tradition where the community will be able to stroll around downtown from 5:30–7 p.m., listening to a variety of musical performances. Food, drink and alcohol vendors will be set up near the stage as well as a street market. At 7 p.m. everyone will head back to a stage area that will be set up downtown, A band will be on the stage performing from 7–8 p.m. (seating will be available). This is also where the community can vote for their favorite performance. At 7:50 will be the announcement as to the winner of the People’s Choice Award.
The walk features two separate categories for musicians to apply:
• For those interested in competing for (and winning) the coveted People’s Choice Award, as well as a prize, apply for a 1.5 hour time slot to perform.
• Musicians who are interested in participating as a non-competitive showcase can register for a 20-30 minute time slot.
The Holiday Music Walk will go to support Cops Who Care. At each performance location, collection bins for cash donations will be set up. When the Town announces the winner of the People’s Choice Award, they will announce a separate winner for the performing group that raised the most money for Cops Who Care.
“Donate your time and gain great exposure, all while helping raise funds for Cops Who Care. Come be part of this new, soon to be tradition, in downtown Wickenburg.” – Town Recreation Coordinator Sarah Brown
Deadline for signups is Nov. 15. To apply for a spot contact: Sarah Brown; (928) 668-0552; sbrown@wickenburgaz.org; http://www.wickenburgaz.org/1254/First-Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.