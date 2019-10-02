Travel Masters is hosting a coffee and travel talk Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2 - 4 p.m. at Bedoian’s Bakery and Bistro, 223 E. Wickenburg Way. Come and talk about travel. Talk about journeys, past, future and dreams. Come share and inspire. It’s a free event. World travelers will be available to answer travel questions, provide tips, or anything travel related you want to chat about. Have a coffee and get to known each other. A discussion will be held about current promotions, new travel information and ideas for future group trips or personal travel. Come with ideas and questions. Post in the group on Travel Master’s Facebook page (Wickenburg Travellers Club) anything that might be interesting to talk about or want more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.