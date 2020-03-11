By Jeanie Hankins
Town Council on March 2, changed the way it does business with the three major tourism promoters in Wickenburg, and muddied the future of local bed tax allocations at least through September.
Council chambers were standing-room-only as the bed tax allocation occupied one spot on the agenda, alongside another item which included discussion about the Visitor Center, the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce’s master agreement with the Town, and the Chamber’s use of funding from the Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT). The topics intertwined, and the discussion at times was mired as lines blurred between the two.
The nearly 5-hour meeting included lengthy presentations as well as remarks from the public. Council subsequently closed the public out on the grounds that it was seeking legal advice from its attorney in executive session. Following the executive session, Council announced the bed tax allocation would not be renewed as is. Meanwhile, the Town attorney is now apparently perusing a basket of documents which are said to be research into the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce’s spending of funds provided to it by the AOT (see related story).
Bed Tax Background
Wickenburg collects a three percent transient occupancy tax –commonly known as bed tax, or B-tax for short – from hotels, motels and RV parks. The revenue is divided up by the Town with 10 percent of the total collected held in a Town-managed contingency fund. Of the remaining total, traditionally the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce has received 50 percent, the Desert Caballeros Western Museum has received 25 percent, and the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts has received 25 percent. According to the funding agreements between the Town and each entity, the Chamber, Webb Center and Museum agree to use the monies to market their events. Funding agreements were signed for a five-year period, and payments made quarterly. The amount paid each quarter is calculated using the previous three month’s revenue. The current contracts expire July 1, 2020.
According to figures provided on the Town website, revenue from the 2019 B-tax amounted to $177,291, and a similar amount is expected for the coming year. Using this figure, the Town would hold $17,291 in contingency. Using historical calculations, the remainder would amount to $80,000 being allocated to the chamber and $40,000 each to the Webb Center and Museum.
The Decision
But following the executive session on March 2, that funding is not guaranteed for the coming fiscal year. Instead of entering into another five-year funding agreement, after the closed-door session Council directed the town manager to “create a funding agreement with a quarterly extension through the first quarter” – apparently buying more time for the Council to come up with a way forward on allocation of the B-tax. Councilman Chris Band gave the direction. No further explanation was given.
Leading up to the closed-door session, executive directors from the Museum, Webb Center and Chamber had given reports on their activity over the past year, and their calculated impact on tourism. Councilmember Kristy Bedoian then advocated for a revamp of the B-tax funding, saying entities should have to apply for the funds, present an advertising plan and gain approval from Council, rather than the current system in which the three are assumed to be the recipients and all they must provide is a report at the end of the year, rather than a plan at the beginning. Band ranked the presentations, saying the Webb Center and Museum did “great” and the Chamber was “okay.” He encouraged Council to “raise the bar.”
Bedoian said the B-tax should be available to other entities, and allocations should be made based on applications, as the AOT does. “The way we’re doing it is a very odd way of doing it and I’m just not comfortable with it,” she said. After more discussion, Bedoian said, “We can hire a PR firm,” which brought a loud reaction from the audience. “Excuse me I have done the numbers,” she replied.
Mayor Rui Pereira had recused himself from the discussion and the B-tax portion of the executive session because he is the husband of Webb Center Executive Director Cathy Weiss.
The Unknown
Weiss told The Sun on Thursday following the meeting, due to the Council’s direction to allocate the marketing funding only through the first quarter of the fiscal year, “We can’t budget.”
The Webb Center typically counts on the B-tax funding for about half of its marketing budget and buys advertisements and creative services for an entire season at a time. Committing to a long-term creative or advertising purchase
allows for preferred placement and price discounts as well as planning of the entire marketing strategy, Weiss said.
“This is pretty devastating,” Weiss said. With the Webb Center’s 20th anniversary season on the horizon, she is unsure about launching her marketing campaign next fall, not knowing whether she can count on the Webb Center having the B-tax at historical levels. Meanwhile, a new theatre recently opened in the West Valley, and with 64 percent of Webb Center attendees coming from that area, she is sure her advertising must be more aggressive than ever to keep West Valley residents coming to Wickenburg.
“I don’t think Council meant to hurt us. I don’t think they understood the ramifications,” Weiss said. She summed it up by saying the Chamber, Museum and Webb Center are partners together and with the Town to create tourism, what they have been doing is working, and should continue.
Desert Caballeros Western Museum Executive Director Dan Finley told The Sun in a separate interview, the Museum’s circumstances are almost identical to the Webb Center’s, in that it purchases ads for its major events at least six months in advance. “So quarterly payment doesn’t work for us,” he said. “It’s a problem for all of us.”
Finley said the B-tax allocation is approaching 50 percent of the Museum’s marketing budget.
“The other difficulty is if it goes to a grant process, that means there’s going to have to be a review of those grants and who will do that is a concern. The person or committee would have to compare our plan against the Webb Center or another organizations,” he said. Some may have digital plans contrasted with another organization’s print plan. “This would be a difficult job for the committee.”
The Museum’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, so Finley said he’s confident status quo will continue until then, based on the Council’s decision, but after that is an unknown. “I will be doing budgeting in August (for the coming FY), and we don’t know what we’ve got.”
Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julie Brooks echoed the others. “We start woring with all of our media in August for fall and winter. At the very latest winter placement is end of September.” With the Chamber spending much of its allocation promoting Wickenburg as a destination, rather than event marketing, Brooks said she anticipates scaling back paid ads and possibly increasing social media.
“I’m hoping that within the next few weeks to a month, the three of us will convince council to go forward with what is in place because we know it works,” Brooks said.
