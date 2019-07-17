The Town of Wickenburg Parks and Recreation is hosting their last week of Explorer’s Camp. From July 22 - 25 the campers will become underground explorers during “cave crawlers” and beat the heat for “frozen planet”.
Registration has been extended to Sunday, July 21 at midnight. Registration can be done online at wickenburgaz.org/recreation.
Camp days are Monday - Thursday. Camp is for children who are entering first grade - 12 yrs old
Camp times and costs below:
• All day camp– 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., at $65 per session
• Morning camp– 8 a.m. - noon, at $40 per session
• Afternoon camp– 1 - 5 p.m., at $35 per session, includes open swim
Early drop off is 7:30 am. Campers must be picked up by 5:15 p.m.
Explorer’s Camp is located at the pavillion and playground in Coffinger Park, E. Swilling St., Wickenburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.