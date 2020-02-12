The fourth annual Custer Memorial Roping remembering Jim, Aaron and Danny Custer is set for March 23 at the downtown arena 520 N. Tegner St., in Wickenburg.
The roping will feature a #11.5 century slide and a #10.5 handicap. The average winners will receive saddles.
All proceeds will benefet Life Changers of Wickenburg and the Aaron Custer Memorial Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.