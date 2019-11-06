A popular writing workshop continues at the Wickenburg Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 16. The workshop called “Writing Wild” is part of a season-long series led by Kate McCusker. Writers of all interests and all levels are invited to join the group, which focuses on free writes, the craft of writing and on sharing works in progress. The workshops are held at the Library the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., and there is no charge.
Both winter visitors and longtime residents will also want to mark their calendars for Dec. 5 when local businessman and vintage postcard collector Bill Green returns at 2 p.m. to offer one of his unique visual tours. This one will be of the historic Castle Hot Springs Resort.
Once a popular escape for families like the Carnegies, Vanderbilts and Rockefellers, the resort was shuttered for decades before reopening with a splash in 2018.
Along with sharing rare photos and the history of the famous resort, Green will provide little known details and vintage postcards of some of the other popular resorts that gave Wickenburg the reputation of being “The Dude Ranch Capital of the World.” He will show both the interiors and the exteriors of the ranches, many of which have disappeared and others that have not even been heard of.
For more information about the writing workshop or other programs, call (928) 684-2665.
