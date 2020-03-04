As the world watches and waits to see whether the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, which originated weeks ago in China, will have much of an impact on the United States, Wickenburg Community Hospital and Clinics’ continuing education of staff and patients on the disease is being led by Karen Smith, RN, manager of infection prevention.
Among the first educational nuances provided by Smith is to ensure all information sources are credible. Smith says individuals should not rely on every article published about the virus to contain the most accurate information.
“The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state’s Department of Health are the most reliable resources,” she said.
Arizona’s Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ describes 2019-nCoV as “a respiratory disease that can cause symptoms ranging from mild cold-like to severe pneumonia. While only one case has been reported in Arizona in an individual who has since recovered, we expect more cases will occur here in the future.”
Residents should use best practices in preventing the spread of respiratory viruses, Smith said.
These practices include frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer), avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when sick, cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue and immediately throw the tissue in the trash, as well as clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Visit azhealth.gov/coronavirus for more information on the outbreak.
Most 2019-nCoV cases are related to having visited Wuhan, China and the Princess Cruise Ship in Japan. The CDC has issued recommendations to avoid travel to mainland China, South Korea, and reconsider cruise ship travel to or within Asia. Country-specific travel health notices for coronavirus have been posted on their website (wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel).
Health officials are still working to identify how infectious this specific disease is and knowing that the flu is prevalent in around Wickenburg, it is always a good idea to take precautions and make sure flu vaccinations have been received.
For concerns about symptoms being experienced, discuss those with primary care provider.
Information provided by Wickenburg Community Hospital
