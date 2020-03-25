In view of the health crisis sweeping across our country, the Friends of Music board is canceling its last two concerts this season. Friends does not want to put at risk any who may have attended them and are wishing everyone well in the coming weeks and months.
FOM is currently making plans for next season and hopes to reschedule the performers, the Eagles tribute band “One of These Nights” and “Olde Folk,” for dates during our 2020-2021 season. Information on Eagles tickets will come via email, or call Denise at (928) 684-0076.
FOM thanks everyone for their support this season and in the past.
(0) comments
