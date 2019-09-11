Fall programming will kick off at the library this Thursday with a new Senior Trivia competition starting at 1 p.m. Open to all who want to test their smarts and their memories, trivia categories will include “How the West Was Won,” “World Wars,” “Winning Competitions,” and “Watergate and the 60’s.” No signup is necessary and everyone is welcome to compete.
Friday, Sept. 20, Arizona’s “Robot Ambassadors” will return to Wickenburg to show kids how to make their own robots that will light up. All ages can participate and no experience is necessary, but space is limited. Kids can be signed up in advance by calling or stopping by the library.
Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. the library will host a special 5K-preparation session for those who plan to participate in the Town’s, family-friendly “Color Me Wickenburg! 5K Color Event” and steps on how to best prepare for the run scheduled for Oct. 12 which is being held in conjunction with the Town’s 25th Annual Fly-In and Classic Car Show. Registration for the fun run will close on Sunday, Sept. 22.
For those interested in learning Excel or who want to sharpen their skills, a free one-day online course will be held at the library on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. The instructional program is being offered in conjunction with GCFLearnFree.org, an online educational website sponsored by Goodwill. Throughout September, the library will continue to provide its special weekly programs including helpful “Tech Time” sessions at 10 a.m. and “Board Games” for adults at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays; and the popular children’s “Arts, Reading & Crafts (ARC) program for ages infant – 5-year-olds on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All of the library’s programs are free with no sign up necessary.
Kids can also participate in a new fall reading program already underway at the library called “BookFlix.” The program has been created by Scholastic and offers some of the most popular audible books and games for children ages infant - 12. Children can take advantage of BookFlix throughout the week at the library, but it is also a great idea for family fun on Saturday mornings from 8:30 - 12:30 p.m.
Open to youth on Fridays who are preparing for the GED test and/or wanting to prepare for secondary education, at 10 a.m. aide will be provided for one hour to utilize the “Learning Express” State Library sponsored access to online tutorials and tests. ACT, SAT, AP tests and more in preparation for college admissions are available, as well as, skill building classroom and homework resources for high school success. No sign up necessary.
For more information about the library and its many programs for both adults and children, call (928) 684-2665.
