Using the Town of Wickenburg’s community letter dated March 18 that read in part “(t)he Town will continue to hold board and commission meetings on a needs and necessity basis, Mayor Rui Pereira found it in the best interests of the community not to hold its regularly scheduled Town Council meeting on Monday, April 20.
“There weren’t any critical items on the agenda,” said Vince Lorefice, Wickenburg town manager.
The Council is expected to meet May 4 and revisit the upcoming Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget, contracts and purchases. Council did address several items at its April 6 meeting.
• Council voted to reject the low bid for the library quiet room addition. Council had previously put the project out for rebid because the low bidder was deemed too high. Two bids came in this time with Redden Construction of Phoenix coming in with the low bid of $264,320. Stratton Builders of Mesa bid $331,113.
Only about $148,000 was available for funding, so staff recommended rejecting the bid and Council agreed.
• Council authorized the use of Wastewater Contingency Funds for a $47,565 after the Town was notified by Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) that a 12-inch sewer main between Rincon Road and Tegner Street needed to be relocated due to the US-93 expansion project.
• A site lease agreement with AZ Airnet was approved so the internet service provider could place a tower on Adams Tank so students in households without internet could access the internet for school-related work due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. (See today’s related story.)
• Following up from its March 2 Town Council meeting when Council discussed the Bed Tax funding and possibly allowing other entities to receive some funds, Council approved setting up a grant process for smaller nonprofits to receive funds for marketing and set aside $10,000 from the Bed Tax Fund for this purpose.
In two related items, Council tabled reconsidering Bed Tax Funding agreements with the Chamber of Commerce, Del E. Webb Center for Performing Arts, and Desert Caballeros Western Museum. Council also tabled discussion regarding the Chamber’s master agreement.
Town Manager Lorefice said those items should return and appear on the May 4 agenda.
