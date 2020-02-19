St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is hosting a class to explain why ashes are dispensed and what is used to create those ashes at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
The 60-minute program is led by Carol Wills, St. Alban’s Children’s Ministry Director. The program is for people of all ages and all denominations. The class will end by creating ashes from palms and other blessed items, some singing and refreshments.
“The dispensing of ashes to the faithful is biblically rooted, but what’s used and why is sometimes overlooked,” said the Rev. Sandra Chilese, St. Alban’s priest-in-charge. “Taking the time to learn the answers to those questions gives deeper meaning to what might have previously been a rote activity.”
St. Albans’ Episcopal Church is at 357 W. Yavapai St. For more information, call (92) 684-2133 or email stalbans@qwestoffice.net.
