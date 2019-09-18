The Wellik Foundation, a supporting organization of the Arizona Community Foundation, has announced a competitive grants process providing a funding opportunity to nonprofit organizations, government agencies, or tribal entities for projects that benefit and support the quality of life in the Wickenburg area.
Requests will be considered as part of the Foundation’s competitive grant cycle, facilitated by ACF. The grant cycle opens on Sept. 16 when interested organizations may begin submitting Letters of Interest, including a project overview, summary, desired outcomes, and budget. Letters of Interest are due on Oct. 4 by 5 p.m., and organizations will be notified of their status before the full application opens on Oct. 21. Visit www.azfoundation.org/grants for more information and to apply.
Since 1998, the Wellik Foundation has worked to benefit Wickenburg-area residents by partnering with local organizations and providing financial support to address community needs. To date the Foundation has provided more than $9 million in grant funding to charitable organizations serving the Wickenburg area.
A supporting organization of the Arizona Community Foundation, the Wellik Foundation was established in 1998 by Viola Wellik, who wanted to preserve the unique quality of life in the Wickenburg area. Her bequest made upon her passing in 2004 resulted in a significant philanthropic endowment to ensure the community has a continuous source of funding to help address current and emerging community needs.
Established in 1978, the Arizona Community Foundation is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans. With five regional offices serving communities across Arizona, ACF is among the top 20 community foundations in the nation with more than $938 million in trust and endowment assets, and is certified under the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. Since inception, ACF and its affiliates have awarded more than $719 million in grants, scholarships and loans to nonprofit organizations, schools, and government agencies. More information is available at www.azfoundation.org.
