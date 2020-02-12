The Wickenburg Public Library has a list of upcoming events for the months of February and March.
Thursday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m., join the library for Trivia. The winning couple will receive two tickets to the Del Webb Center for the performance Feb. 18, The Finest Hour: Celebrating the Music of WWII.
Friday, Feb. 14 - Feb. 21 (President’s Day) the library will be closed for Gold Rush Days and the National Holiday. Operations will continue Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, Communities in Transition with Dr. Scott Warren. In Arizona, our cities, towns, and rural areas have undergone great changes in a generation. In this presentation, Dr. Warren discusses, region by region, how a changing economy has affected Arizona’s society and environment writ large. He will also invite the community to participate in the discussion, to reflect on these big changes, and to consider what it means for this community to prosper in the future.
On Tuesday, March 5, FrankTalks: Water in Arizona in conjunction with Arizona Humanities Organization will take place in the conference room. This circle conversation with moderator Paul Hirt from Arizona State University will cover, “How we decide who gets access to water, and who does not? Should the needs of the many be placed above the needs of the few? Join the library for a discussion about water in Arizona, sustainability and the supply/demand imbalance.”
The library would like to hear from the public. Be sure to fill out the Wickenburg Public Library Survey that is forth coming to membership via email or stop by the library to pick up a printed copy or fill out the online survey available through our Facebook page. The survey will help facilitate the offering of new programs and enriched resources at the library.
For more information about the upcoming events, contact the Wickenburg Public Library and Learning Center at (928) 684-2665.
