The Hassayampa Amateur Radio Klub is hosting a “HARKFEST” tailgate hamfest Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. - noon. It will be held at North Ranch Escapees RV Park, 30625 S. Hwy 89, in Congress (GPS: 34 06.292, 112 49.880), mile marker 263.8. Talk in on 146.580 (simplex) or on 146.620 repeater (pl. 162.2).
The “HARKFEST” includes ARRL card checking, free admission, free tailgating and vendor sites (must preregister via email to bridges.slt@gmail.com), and free Ham Radio license testing via LARC VE Testing (must preregister via email to cecarter39@yahoo.com). Plus, at the North Ranch activity center there is an arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. - noon and has hot lunch available.
The following prizes will be awarded at the “HARKFEST”:
• Grand prize: Yaesu FT-100DR
• Second prize: Handheld 2m/440 Radio
• Third prize: Battery (donated by Bioenno Power).
A drawing will take place at noon for the three prizes and door prizes will be drawn throughout the morning. Tickets are $1 each, $6 for 5, and 15 for $10.
Email questions to Duane Grooms, KD0KYK, at djgrooms@yahoo.com.
For more information visit the HARK website www.harkaz.org
