All Democrats who wish to be eligible for the 2020 Presidential Preference Election on March 17, 2020, must be registered to vote by Tuesday, Feb. 18. Only registered Democrats are eligible to vote in this election.
Ballots will be mailed to those voters requesting automatic ballot-by-mail on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Ballots can be mailed back prior to March 11, or dropped off at Town Hall, 155 N. Tegner St. for Maricopa County residents. Ballots can be dropped off until on election day. Dropping off ballots saves the county postage fees.
The last day to request an early ballot by mail is March 6. Visit the county’s website or call to request a one-time early ballot. Maricopa County voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9-13 at the Community Center, 160 N. Valentine St. Proper identification is required.
Yavapai County voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 19 through March 13 at the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St. Room 228 in Prescott or 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood Proper identification is required.
Voters needing special accommodations, call (602) 506-1511 for Maricopa County or (928) 771-3248 for Yavapai County.
Election Day is March 17, and polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Election Day, Maricopa County voters will vote at the Community Center, 160 N. Valentine Street. Yavapai County voters will vote at Grace Bible Church in Congress, 25605 Ghost Town Road.
Information provided by Town of Wickenburg
