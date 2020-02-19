Come and be part of history.
The Wickenburg community is invited to attend and participate with a group of people telling hysterical stories of things their kids did when they were young at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the library, 164 S. Apache St.
Every parent has had a child say or do something funny, and imagine a small group of people sitting around telling those stories. Someone is bound to share a humorous moment, and that will trigger a memory of another comedic episode from someone else, and so on and so forth.
Everyone is bound to be laughing so hard their eyes will be wet, so bring a box of tissues along with a bottle of water, thermos of coffee, tea, or whatever else may be needed.
Most importantly, bring yourself and come join the laughter.
A publisher wants to collect hundreds of stories like those that will be told and put them into a book. Children’s charities are set to receive 50 percent of the proceeds.
This is a great chance to do something good that will help handicapped children, and participate in a historical event.
For more information call Jeff Lewis (928) 812-1767.
