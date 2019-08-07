The Humane Society of Wickenburg (HSW) has launched a shelter pet sponsorship program. HSW Volunteer Cheryl Hoyer has been out in the community sharing the program with local businesses and has gained a great deal of support. The Twisted Dogwood, The Flying E, Danny’s Jewelry, Wickenburg Family Dentistry, SNAP Fitness, Stewart Hardware, Cactus Maddy’s Mercantile, Jones Ford-Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, Tractor Supply Company, and Dr. Edward Kirk DDS, have all sponsored a shelter pet. Each shelter pet costs the shelter roughly $225 a month. All shelter pets are prepared for adoption by being spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and receive necessary medical attention. This costs the shelter a minimum of $105 to $400 for each animal to be prepared for adoption. Adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens, $100 for adult dogs and cats over 1 year old, $50 for senior pets over 8 years old and medical costs usually always exceed the adoption fee, according to HSW Executive Director Tammy Hankins.
Sponsorships help cover the costs of preparing these pets for adoption and help the Humane Society of Wickenburg continue to serve animals in the community. The program provides an opportunity for those who are unable to adopt to make a difference in a shelter pet’s life, Hankins said. In addition to business sponsorships, individual opportunities are also available and can commemorate a loved one who has passed or for any other reason. Spnosors receive a photo of the animal they are helping, and will be listed online with the pet as well as in the HSW lobby and in The Sun. Several levels of sponsorship are available. For more information, contact Humane Society of Wickenburg at (928) 684-8801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.