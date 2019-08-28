Sunday, Sept. 1, from 8 - 10 a.m., find the ranger out on the trails and learn about the diverse aquatic ecosystem of the Hassayampa River with a discovery station allowing visitors an up-close view of some of the preserve’s fish, amphibians, reptiles and aquatic insects. Lots of colorful dragonflies are anticipated to be around too. Identification guides and informative materials will be available to peruse. No registration required.
Friday, Sept. 6, Ranger Eric is hosting an after-hours walk on the Preserve trails to look for and learn about the nocturnal critters that live here as they awaken from their daytime slumber. The walk will take place from 7 - 9 p.m.
Wildlife seen on past walks has included ringtails, foxes, javelinas, owls, scorpions and other cool creepy crawlies. Blacklights will be provided, but guests are encouraged to bring their own flashlight (a few spares will be available). Space is limited, contact the Visitor Center at (928)684-2772 to sign up for this event. (For guests who were on last month’s night walk, the preserve asks that those guests refrain from signing up this month to allow others to experience one of the night walks, since this is one of the most popular programs and space is always limited.)
Note that guests can always walk the trails on their own during the preserve’s open hours (Wednesday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. and closed Monday and Tuesday.)
For more walks and future events check the preserve’s Facebook page, click on the “Events” tab on the left side to view their upcoming events and scroll down on each to see the details. Events can also be viewd on the website at:
https://www.maricopacountyparks.net/…/hassayampa-river-pre…/
