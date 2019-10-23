The fourth annual Danny Custer Memorial Bull Riding School and Competition will be Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 at the Roadrunner Restaurant and Saloon in New River. The highlight of the weekend will be a 40-head bull riding at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, followed by dancing to live music by The Outlaw Brothers (comprised of some former members of the Arizona Outlaws).
All proceeds from the weekend will be donated to Wickenburg’s Life Changers, a local nonprofit benefitting families in need during times of death or illness. To date, the bull riding school has raised $22,682 for Life Changers, according to Cody Custer who organizes the event in his brother’s name.
Danny Custer grew up in Wickenburg, enjoyed rodeo and became an accomplished bull rider, roper and horse trainer. He was killed in 2015 in a horse accident. “I felt like we could do a good thing in Danny’s name, getting hooked up with Life Changers here in his home town,” Cody said.
For information on attending the bull riding school or competing, call (580) 729-1962.
