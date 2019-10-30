Fall programming has begun at the Wickenburg Public Library. Before attending the Wickenburg Out West Fall Fest at the Community Center on Halloween (tomorrow), join the library for the Friends of the Library Boo Party. Refreshments, crafts, and free makeup artists will paint the children and adults who are getting ready for Trunk or Treat. The fun runs from 3-5 p.m., followed by the Out West Fall Fest at the Community Center from 6-9 p.m.
Senior Trivia Fun will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. Open to all who want to socialize and test their smarts and their memories, the trivia categories will include “Cowboys on Radio/TV, Art, Astronomy, Arizona, and 80’s Music.”
Sign up to be a pen pal to a child who is participating in the Winter Wonderland Reading Program. Free stamped postcards will be provided to pen pal sponsors.
For more information about the library and its many programs for both adults and children, call (928) 684-2665.
