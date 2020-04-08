The Wickenburg Sun and local restaurants are encouraging some fun this Friday night (April 10) with the Cruise & Take Out event. The format is as easy as going out to cruise town and taking home dinner.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic have shut down dining in restaurants, and recommends people not gather in groups of 10 or more. Everyone has been asked to keep six feet between themselves and others. Families have been staying home to shelter from outside contact and possible spread of the virus.
The governor’s office did also warn against too much isolation and recommends outdoor activities in which safety can be observed.
“We are suggesting a balance. We are encouraging people to hop in the car with members of their household, and cruise Wickenburg for awhile, then we can support local restaurants by ordering take-out on the way home,” Wickenburg Sun Publisher Jeanie Hankins explained. She said she is hoping individual members of classic car clubs and 4-wheel drive groups will make a showing, as well.
Pages x and x of today’s Wickenburg Sun contain advertisements from participating restaurants. “Take The Sun along with you when you go cruising. That way when it’s time for dinner, you have the phone numbers right there with you,” Hankins said. “Order take-out and head home or to a secluded spot where you can picnic and watch the sun set.”
Suggested cruising times are between 4:30 – 8 p.m.
Town leaders are aware of the activity planned for Friday evening. Town Manager Vince Lorefice said people are welcome to participate but warned against groups stopping to congregate and visit in parking lots along the way, and he reiterated keeping six feet distance between people when picking up food orders.
“A lot of people who grew up in small towns have logged many miles cruising the streets because there wasn’t much else to do. This is a great opportunity to revive that tradition, support local restaurants and have some good, old-fashioned fun,” Hankins said. “But we can’t stress enough that we must observe the social distancing guidelines. Please observe the rules.”
