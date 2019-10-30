To celebrate Halloween, Hassayampa River Preserve’s Ranger Eric is hosting a fun and educational discovery station Thursday, Oct. 31. Guests can learn about some of the spooky and cool features that make bats, scorpions, spiders, insects, fungi, and other organisms so unique. The station will be set up near the picnic area from 9-11 a.m. No registration required.
Planning on participating in the Maricopa County Parks’ 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge? Join Ranger Eric Friday, Nov. 1, from 8:15 - 11:15 a.m., to hike the preserve’s three miles of trails to get a jump start on this challenge that runs Nov. 1 - Feb. 8. Most of the preserve trails are on fairly level ground, with the exception of the moderate, rocky 200-foot stretch to Lykes Lookout, a desert hill offering a scenic view of the river corridor. Wear sturdy shoes and carry plenty of water. No pets allowed. Call the visitor center to register.
More than 290 species of birds have been found at the Hassayampa River Preserve. Enjoy an easy-paced walk with seasoned birder and bird bander Anne Leight to spot and identify the resident and migrant birds at the preserve Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:15-11:15 a.m. Binoculars may be available to borrow. Space is limited. Call the visitor center to register.
Then later that night, join Ranger Eric for an easy after-hours walk on the preserve trails to look for and learn about the nocturnal critters that live here as they awaken from their daytime slumber. Wildlife seen on past walks has included ringtails, foxes, javelinas, owls, scorpions, and other cool creepy crawlies. Program will run from 5:45-7:45 p.m. Blacklights and flashlights are available to borrow, but guests are invited to bring their own. Space is limited, call the visitor center to register.
For those who were on last month’s night walk, the preserve asks to refrain from signing up this month to allow others to experience the night walk since this is one of the most popular programs and space is always limited.
To register for any of these events call the preserve’s visitor center at (928) 684-2772. For more information visit the HRP Facebook page.
