Wickenburg Police Department made the following arrests from April 6 to April 23.
• Chase Andrew Earls of Wickenburg was arrested April 6 for driving with a license suspended, revoked, or canceled near the intersection of West Apache Street and North Madison Street. Earls was cited and released from custody.
• Wickenburg Police responded to a call of a hit-and-run collision April 21 that occurred at the U.S. 93 and Tegner Street roundabout. A black, Dodge SUV was sideswiped by a semi-truck and sustained moderate damage to the front bumper. The driver of the semi-truck did not stop and was not located.
• Wickenburg Police responded to a report of fraud April 22 in which the victim’s Social Security number was used to collect wages at two Phoenix-area businesses. Arizona Department of Economic Security is investigating the fraudulent use of another’s Social Security number.
• Branzley Elixis Houle was apprehended April 23 at a business in the 800 block of Tegner Street for a warrant for failing to appear. Houle was out of jail on a $500 bond in reference to charges of disorderly conduct/criminal damage. She was transported to Yavapai County Jail in Prescott.
• Benjamin Alexander Cronk was apprehended April 23 in the 100 block of North Mariposa Drive on $1,230 warrant for failure to appear issued by the Town of Wickenburg Municipal Court. Cronk was released on bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.