The monthly meeting of the Democrats of Wickenburg, Congress, Yarnell and Morristown, will be held Monday, July 22, at the Wickenburg Country Club, 1420 W. Country Club Dr., in Wickenburg.
The meeting time will be 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. to include time to socialize. All are invited to participate in shaping the Democratic approach to the issues including statewide strategy for 2020. Attendees will have an opportunity to share input and volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.