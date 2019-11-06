The Hearing Loss Association West Valley Chapter meets in Sun City monthly, the second Tuesday, from October - May. This is the closest chapter to Wickenburg and the group encourages those who are hard of hearing or deaf to come to meetings. At the meetings the group provides information, education and support for those who are hard of hearing. The HLA has a monthly speaker, someone in the hearing loss community, such as doctors, audiologists, tech providers, and the Governor’s Commission on the Deaf and Hard of hearing.
“It is a friendly group that helps each other out. Everyone comes to being hard of hearing differently, but we all help each other solve the common problems that we each experience,” said organizer Melanie Orourke.
Location:
First Presbyterian Church
12225 N. 103rd Ave
Sun City, AZ
Times: 2nd Tuesday; 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. For more information contact Orourke at Melanie.orourke@gmail.com
