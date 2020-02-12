Want to learn more about birding and citizen science? Join Hassayampa River Preserve Feb. 14 for a “Big Sit” style bird count from 9 - 10 a.m. in the front garden at the Visitor Center as they participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) sponsored by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (this year’s GBBC runs from Feb. 14-17). Rangers will discuss simple bird counting methods and provide bird identification tips. To register, call the Visitor Center at (928)684-2772.
Arizona gained official statehood 108 years ago, but the state’s wildlife has occupied the land for eons. Learn about Arizona’s highly diverse wildlife in an hour-long presentation as Ranger Eric discusses the unique traits, biogeography, and ecology of the mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, insects, and other critters that call our state home. Space is limited. To register, call the Visitor Center at (928)684-2772.
Join Preserve volunteer and ornithologist Stacia Novy Feb. 15 for a guided walk from 8:15-10:15 a.m. to look and listen for resident and wintering birds within the lush desert riparian oasis of the Preserve. Along the way the group will discuss how to identify birds and about the behavioral and ecological traits that make them unique. Some binoculars may be available to borrow. Space is limited. To register, call the Visitor Center at (928)684-2772.
