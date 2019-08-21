The annual Date Creek Ranch Festival is Sept. 7 and 8. The ranch is open to the public from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Apples are $2/lb.
The festival is the major fundraiser for the PTSA at Morristown Elementary and Rainbow Girls of Glendale. Both groups sell products made from ranch apples as well as drinks and lunch. Admission is free. With picnic tables, riparian habitat to hike, livestock to feed, an Animal Zone to meet and greet critters, wild turkeys to scout out, and fruit to munch as guests pick, it is an adventure for a family outing or excursion with friends. Boxes, pickers, and wheelbarrows are available.
Head 22 miles northwest of Wickenburg on Hwy. 93. Turn right between mileposts 178 and 177. Four miles more on Date Creek Ranch Road takes guests to the orchards. Call the ranch or check the website for more information, (928)231-9058 or savannah@datecreekranch.com.
