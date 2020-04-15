By Shawn Byrne
Sun Editor
All businesses have to make adjustments during the current “stay-at-home” order by Gov. Doug Ducey due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including those in the financial services sector such as Realtors, financial advisors and banks.
Realtors
Realtors are still out there working with clients buying and selling homes, but changes have been made as to how those transactions are conducted.
“We have to have conversations up front and make sure they are not showing symptoms or have negative or pending tests,” said Realtor Connie Jenson with My Home Group – Wickenburg and a member of the West Maricopa Association of Realtors. “There’s a sanitation program that includes not touching the personal property of the homeowners and (buyers) having to ride in their own vehicles.”
Sellers and landlords now have a Model COVID-19 Certification for Property Access form which buyers, agents, inspectors, appraisers, and contractors sign stating they are not experiencing symptoms, haven’t been diagnosed, do not have a test pending, are not under quarantine, have not had contact with someone with COVID-19, or have traveled outside the U.S. to a place with widespread ongoing transmission of COVID-19.
Jenson said there are a percentage of buyers who are hesitant to move forward in this COVID-19 environment, and she knows of a seller who pulled their home off the market because of their health issues and not wanting to take any chances. She said first quarter 2020 was record breaking, and there are people looking to buy because they do have to move.
“It’s a strong seller’s market,” she said. “This may put a 60-day lag in the market with the spring market being pushed back due to the lock down.”
When property does make it to the contract stage, a CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19 Addendum has been added to the paperwork. Buyers and sellers acknowledge some offices involved in the sale of property may be subject to voluntary or mandatory COVID-19 closures just prior at the time of Close of Escrow, and an automatic 10-day extension will occur when one of the parties requests through a written notice.
“This lets buyers and sellers know events can happen beyond anyone’s control,” Jenson said. “This lets them know that extensions may be needed.”
Jenson also said Wickenburg is a strong market and expects it to rebound.
“We’re going to be fine, the real estate industry,” she said. “Wickenburg is a desirable place to live and as such will remain strong.”
Financial advisors
Though the doors are locked at the Edward Jones Investments offices in Wickenburg and nationwide, they are open for business.
“We’re still at the office, but we’re not allowed to let clients inside,” said David Stander, financial advisor with Edward Jones. “We do have people dropping off paperwork and checks, and we meet them at the door. We’re trying to connect with people by doing web conferences.”
People in the stock market have seen their portfolios take a hit since the onslaught of COVID-19, making it a busy time for Stander.
“They get a little nervous when this happens,” he said. “It’s like a ship in a storm. Batten down the hatches and ride it out. If you try to turn, you’re going to capsize.”
Not changing the course is a strategy for younger investors who have the benefit of having time on their side. These investors have decades to go before retiring and can overcome the periodic drops in investment prices.
Retirees have a lot to consider during the down market. Some may consider cashing out investments in order to be supported, but the investment firm has some ideas before retirees put this plan into action. Retirees could address their income needs, but also be helped by other available sources such as Social Security, dividends and interest, and pensions. It may be possible to decrease the amount of funds withdrawn on a temporary basis until the crisis is averted.
The Dow lost about 23 percent in first quarter 2020 because of COVID-19, and Stander saw clients take advantage of it.
“More people are buying over the last month,” he said. “People had cash on the sidelines and see the opportunity to buy the stocks they always wanted.”
Banks
The banking institutions in Wickenburg have made adjustments to their operations but are continuing to serve their clients and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
UMB at West Wickenburg Way and Vulture Mine Road is operating as a drive-thru only from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
National Bank of Arizona, 540 W. Wickenburg Way, is operating a drive-thru from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and lobby services are available by appointment only.
The Wells Fargo Branch inside Bashas’ is temporarily closed, but its ATM is available during store hours.
Chase Bank, 800 W. Wickenburg Way, has lobby hours of 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, but is strongly recommending using the Chase App or its website for as many transactions as possible.
