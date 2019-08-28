Gary and Carole Wilder are hosting Wild Rose Horse obstacle contests at the Rancho Rio Bonita Ranch in Morristown, Oct. 11-14. Proceeds from the event will benefit a horse rescue, Bethany’s Gait Ranch in Prescott.
The events are as follows:
• Friday, Oct. 11, 1 – 5 p.m., “Basic Horsemanship” clinic with Buddy Uldrikson. Limited to 18 participants. Cost: $75 per person. Registration must be prepaid by Oct. 3. Participation is confirmed on receipt of payment. Make check payable to: Buddy Uldrikson and mail to Gary Wilder, P.O. Box 371, Waddell, AZ 85355.
• Saturday, Oct. 12, 8:30 a.m., six-mile trail obstacle contest (limited to 50 riders).
• Sunday, Oct. 13, 8:30 a.m., six-mile trail obstacle contest (limited to 50 riders).
• Monday, Oct. 14, 9 – 11 a.m., or noon – 2 p.m., are small group lessons (limited to 10 participants each session). Cost: $50 per hour. Registration must be prepaid by Oct. 3. Participation is confirmed on receipt of payment. Make check payable to: Buddy Uldrikson and mail to Gary Wilder, P.O. Box 371, Waddell, AZ 85355.
Riders Select their Division: Youth, novice, pleasure or advanced. Ribbons awarded for first - sixth place with daily prize drawings
Scores will count towards the buckle series. Buckles for first, second and third place. Cost: $55 until Tuesday, Oct. 8. Late entry accepted the day of the ride– Additional $10 late fee. Sign up on the website: Bethany’s Gait Ranch for Heroes - Wild Rose Contests tab
Questions call Gary at (928)595-0428 or Carole at (602)686-2435 or email glwild@hotmail.com
