The Four Corner States Wickenburg Bluegrass Festival, sponsored by the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, is to be held Nov. 8-10.
The festival opens on Friday to the public at 11 a.m., with entertainment from 1-5 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the gates open at 7 a.m. for a pancake breakfast, and entertainment follows from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Bluegrass Festival are $18 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $10 for children; three day passes are $45, $40 and $25 at the gate.
Featured bands entertaining all three days at the festival are Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Incidental Bluegrass and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. Additionally, contestants will compete in eight categories for prizes and cash awards. Some of the categories bring championship designation such as Fiddle, Mandolin, Flat Pick Guitar and Banjo.
The festival is held outdoors at the Everett Bowman Rodeo Grounds, 935 Constellation Road, just east of Highway 60/93 in Wickenburg. Limited reserved self-contained RV camping in Constellation Park is arranged through the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, as well a limited spaces in the tent camping area.
Food and drink concessions, a beer booth, arts/crafts, and a designated Kids Zone on Saturday and Sunday, will be available from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Organizers prohibit bringing in alcoholic beverages, dogs, food and coolers. A covered grand stand seating area is available; however, spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
For more information or tickets call the Chamber at (928) 684-5479 or visitwww.wickenburgchamber.com or www.facebook.com/Wickenburgazbluegrass.
