Limited Hours
Please call or email The Wickenburg Sun
While together we wait out COVID-19, The Wickenburg Sun is here to serve you as the area’s only trusted, local news source. We will post breaking news at WickenburgSun.com, and on The Sun’s Facebook page, and as always, we will bring you thorough coverage in print each week.
As we all endeavor to limit personal contact and possible exposure in our community, we kindly ask that you conduct business with us on the phone, via email or through forms on our website whenever possible.
Our friendly staff is here to serve you, and the phones will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Walk-in office hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily until further notice.
Please refer to our email addresses listed on Page A-4, or call us at (928) 684-5454.
Our hope is that April will bring good news and good health, and our daily routines will soon begin to return to normal.
– Publisher Jeanie Hankins
