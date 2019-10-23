Horseback riders will assemble at Wickenburg Saddle Club, 325 W. Saddle Club Way, on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, for a two-day fun gymkhana.
A saddle will be awarded to the two-day high-point winner in the open class. A rider has to have the highest points and ride all five patterns on both days. Riders can use different horses for each pattern but must be at the gate when called.
This gymkhana is a fundraiser for the club, so after the saddle, the next three riders will receive first-third place prizes.
A lead-line class is being offered as well. Entry fees are $25 for lead line and $80 for open class. Applications can be found at wickenburgsaddleclub.com. Preregistrations qualify entrants to a special drawing.
Signups are at 8 a.m. with the runs starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call or text Carri Stubblefield at (602) 214-6657.
